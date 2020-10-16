Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Bruges, Genk - Charleroi, Everton - Liverpool...: voici qui commentera les affiches belges et anglaises de ce week-end sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les 3 chaînes Eleven Pro League? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Marc Delire commentera les deux affiches du WE : Standard - Bruges et Genk - Charleroi.
Marc Delire commentera les deux affiches du WE : Standard - Bruges et Genk - Charleroi. - Isopix

VENDREDI

20h00 - D1B - Bruges U23 - Deinze (EPL1) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant

SAMEDI

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Cercle - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

18h30 - D1A - Beerschot - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders

18h30 - D1A - Malines - Courtrai (EPL2) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert

20h45 - D1A - Standard - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro, Alexandre Teklak et Mathieu Istace

20h45 - D1B - Lommel - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

Vous désirez lire la suite ?
1€ le 1er mois
(sans engagement)
J'en profite
Déjà abonné ?
Je me connecte
Le choix des lecteurs

  1. Pas de reconfinement en vue mais un resserement drastique des mesures. © Pierre-Yves Thienpont

    Société

    Baromètre, couvre-feu, télétravail: une nouvelle stratégie se dessine

  2. Le Palais a diffusé la photo de la rencontre via les réseaux sociaux.

    Société

    Rencontre entre le roi Philippe et la princesse Delphine: «C’est à leur honneur de dépasser le temps des conflits»

  3. belgaimage-168365037-full

    Emploi

    Le télétravail, déjà largement la norme chez les gros employeurs à Bruxelles

Chargement
A la une
Tous

En direct

Le direct

    Voir tout le Fil info

    À la Une du Soir+