Standard - Bruges, Genk - Charleroi, Everton - Liverpool...: voici qui commentera les affiches belges et anglaises de ce week-end sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI
20h00 - D1B - Bruges U23 - Deinze (EPL1) - Commentateur: Christophe Durant
SAMEDI
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Cercle - La Gantoise (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
18h30 - D1A - Beerschot - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders
18h30 - D1A - Malines - Courtrai (EPL2) - Commentateur: Quentin Volvert
20h45 - D1A - Standard - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro, Alexandre Teklak et Mathieu Istace
20h45 - D1B - Lommel - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber