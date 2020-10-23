Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Saint-Trond, Courtrai-Anderlecht, Manchester United - Chelsea...: voici vos commentateurs des affiches du week-end sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les 3 chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League. Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Christine sera à Antwerp - Beerschot.
Christine sera à Antwerp - Beerschot.

VENDREDI

20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

SAMEDI

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino

16h15 - D1A - Eupen - Malines (EPL1) - ANNULE

18h30 - D1A - Cercle - Mouscron (EPL1) - ANNULE

20h45 - D1A - OHL - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Quentin Volvert et Thomas Chatelle. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro

20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Lierse (EPL2) - ANNULE

