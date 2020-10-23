Standard - Saint-Trond, Courtrai-Anderlecht, Manchester United - Chelsea...: voici vos commentateurs des affiches du week-end sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI
20h00 - D1B - Deinze - Westerlo (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber
20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - Anderlecht (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
SAMEDI
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Swann Borsellino
16h15 - D1A - Eupen - Malines (EPL1) - ANNULE
18h30 - D1A - Cercle - Mouscron (EPL1) - ANNULE
20h45 - D1A - OHL - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Quentin Volvert et Thomas Chatelle. Journaliste bord terrain : Vincenzo Ciuro
20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Lierse (EPL2) - ANNULE