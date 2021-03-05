Mouscron - Standard, Manchester City - Manchester Utd,...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot à la TV sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI 5 MARS
20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly
20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Interviews bord terrain : Mathieu Istace
SAMEDI 6 MARS
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Christine Schreder et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Eupen - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders
18h30 - D1A - Waasland - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Courtrai (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux
20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton