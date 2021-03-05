Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Mouscron - Standard, Manchester City - Manchester Utd,...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot à la TV sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les trois chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League et en Eredivisie ? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Christine Schreder va faire ses grands débuts, ce samedi, dans le «Box to box» d’Eleven.
Christine Schreder va faire ses grands débuts, ce samedi, dans le «Box to box» d’Eleven. - Photo News

VENDREDI 5 MARS

20h00 - D1B - Lierse - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Bernard Bolly

20h45 - D1A - Charleroi - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Philippe Albert. Interviews bord terrain : Mathieu Istace

SAMEDI 6 MARS

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Christine Schreder et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Eupen - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoit Goeders

18h30 - D1A - Waasland - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

20h45 - D1A - Antwerp - Courtrai (EPL1) - Commentateur: Grégory Anciaux

20h45 - D1B - RWDM - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton

