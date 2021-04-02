Accueil Sports Football Football belge Division 1A

Standard - Gand, Antwerp - Anderlecht, Arsenal - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

Qui commentera les rencontres du Standard, d'Anderlecht, de Charleroi, ou de Mouscron ce week-end sur les trois chaînes Eleven Pro League? Ainsi qu’en Premier League et en Eredivisie ? Voici le dispositif complet prévu tout au long de ce week-end.

Vincenzo Ciuro et Alex Teklak seront à Antwerp-Anderlecht ce lundi.

VENDREDI 2 AVRIL

20h00 - D1B - RWDM - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton

SAMEDI 3 AVRIL

Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle

16h15 - D1A - Ostende - Waasland (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateur: Jonathan Anciaux

20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire

20h45 - D1B - Union - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune

DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL

13h30 - D1A - Cercle - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng

