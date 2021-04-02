Standard - Gand, Antwerp - Anderlecht, Arsenal - Liverpool...: voici les commentateurs de votre week-end foot sur Eleven et VOO

VENDREDI 2 AVRIL
20h00 - D1B - RWDM - Club NXT (EPL2) - Commentateur: Pierre-Alexis Matton
SAMEDI 3 AVRIL
Studio "Box to box" (EPL1) pour encadrer toutes les rencontres: Jérémie Baise et Thomas Chatelle
16h15 - D1A - Ostende - Waasland (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere
18h30 - D1A - Saint-Trond - Malines (EPL1) - Commentateur: Jonathan Anciaux
20h45 - D1A - Courtrai - FC Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateur: Marc Delire
20h45 - D1B - Union - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune
DIMANCHE 4 AVRIL
13h30 - D1A - Cercle - Beerschot (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng